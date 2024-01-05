MP Board Class 5 & Class 8 Exams From March 6; Check Time Table Here

MP Board Class 5 And 8 Exams To Be Held From March 6; Check Time Table Here | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Education Centre has released the time table for class 5 and 8 board exams which will start from March 6. The examinations will run till March 14. The time table was released on Thursday. Students from private and government schools will participate in the examination. The timing of both the examinations will be from 9 am to 11.30 am.

Around 24 lakh students will appear in the class 5 and 8 board exams this year. Last year more than 22 lakh students appeared. In class 8, 8.30 lakh students of government schools and 8.40 lakh students of private schools will take the examination. Whereas in class 5, 6.75 lakh students of government schools and 7.75 lakh students of private schools will participate.

The time table of class 8 is as follows

The class 8 exams will run from March 6 to March 14.

Time table for class 5 exams

MP Board class 5 exams will be held between March 6 and March 13.

Last year, the MPBSE class 5 and 8 exams were conducted in April. The overall pass percentage for class 5 was 82.27 per cent whereas, for class 8, it was 76.09 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys in last year’s exams in both the classes.