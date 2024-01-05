 MP Board Class 5 & Class 8 Exams From March 6; Check Time Table Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board Class 5 & Class 8 Exams From March 6; Check Time Table Here

MP Board Class 5 & Class 8 Exams From March 6; Check Time Table Here

The timing of both the examinations will be from 9 am to 11.30 am.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
MP Board Class 5 And 8 Exams To Be Held From March 6; Check Time Table Here | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Education Centre has released the time table for class 5 and 8 board exams which will start from March 6. The examinations will run till March 14. The time table was released on Thursday. Students from private and government schools will participate in the examination. The timing of both the examinations will be from 9 am to 11.30 am.

Around 24 lakh students will appear in the class 5 and 8 board exams this year. Last year more than 22 lakh students appeared. In class 8, 8.30 lakh students of government schools and 8.40 lakh students of private schools will take the examination. Whereas in class 5, 6.75 lakh students of government schools and 7.75 lakh students of private schools will participate.

Read Also
Indore: 20 Prominent People And 95 Saints From Malwa Region Get Invites For Inauguration Of Shri...
article-image

The time table of class 8 is as follows

The class 8 exams will run from March 6 to March 14.

Time table for class 5 exams

MP Board class 5 exams will be held between March 6 and March 13.

Last year, the MPBSE class 5 and 8 exams were conducted in April. The overall pass percentage for class 5 was 82.27 per cent whereas, for class 8, it was 76.09 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys in last year’s exams in both the classes.

Read Also
MP: Ujjain Parking Lot Operator Beats Up Visiting Gujarati Family
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Woman Beaten With Iron Chains By Tantrik As 'Cure' For Infertility, Dies

MP Shocker: Woman Beaten With Iron Chains By Tantrik As 'Cure' For Infertility, Dies

MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections...

MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections...

MP: Man Serves Sedative-Laced Drink To Fiancé, Rapes Her; Later Refuses To Marry In Gwalior

MP: Man Serves Sedative-Laced Drink To Fiancé, Rapes Her; Later Refuses To Marry In Gwalior

10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To...

Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To...