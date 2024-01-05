MP: Ujjain Parking Lot Operator Beats Up Visiting Gujarati Family | Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Gujarati family who had come to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan was brutally beaten by people who were extorting money in the parking lot. During the dispute, in front of the men and women of the family, the assailants beat up the father-son of the family and pushed the daughter to the ground. A case has been registered against the accused in Mahakal police station.

Devendra Dhotre, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat and his 18-year-old son Hitendra were brutally beaten by the parking attendants. Devendra said, "Both I and my brother reached Ujjain on Wednesday in separate cars to have Mahakal darshan with the family. We came to have darshan of Mahakal temple on Thursday at 11 am. We parked our car at Maa Kshipra parking at Narsing Ghat and paid Rs 100 for both cars. When we reached the parking lot at 3 pm to collect the car, the parking guy asked us to pay Rs 50 more, to which we said that we had paid it in advance and also had the receipt."

"On this, parking employee Ashok Malviya tore the receipt and said that he would have to be paid Rs 50. When we protested, they took out pipes and started beating us. When my son Hitendra came to the rescue, other attendants joined to beat him up. The daughter was also pushed and dropped. Both father and son have been injured in the incident.

Mahakal police station has registered a case against Ashok Malviya and his associates under Sections 323, 294, 506, and 34 of the IPC.