MP: Ujjain MiC Clears 11 Proposals, Mayor Asks Commissioner To Propose More Works | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MiC), on Thursday, cleared a total of 11 proposals. During the meeting, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal welcomed the new commissioner Ashish Pathak and directed that along with regular matters, construction and development works should be proposed as per the announcements made and to be made by the Chief Minister from time to time.

While presiding over the MiC meeting, the Mayor expected the commissioner to work in mutual coordination with the elected public representatives and corporators of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

He said that meeting time for common citizens should be fixed for all the responsible officers of the UMC including additional commissioner, deputy Commissioner and zonal officers. All the officers of the UMC should also be available in the UMC office. If any corporator contacts on phone, then the problems mentioned by him should be resolved by discussing them positively over the phone.

Mayor said that the commissioner should pay special attention to the employees and assess the needs of the departments in which the employees have been working for the last several years and under rationalisation, the system should be improved by transferring them to different departments wherever required. The construction and development works which are incomplete should be examined and action should be taken to speed up and complete those works.

MiC NOD TO FOLLOWING PROPOSALS

* To construct a dome auditorium hall at Samajik Nyay Parisar, Agar Road with a capacity of 8000 people.

* Central lighting and divider work from Sindhi Colony intersection to Harifatak Bridge under CM Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme third phase.

* Approval of administrative and financial and post-facto approval of the work to be done through temporary lighting rental under Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme.

* Renovation/ reconstruction work of the food zone located in the swimming pool.

* To establish an electricity sub-station for a smooth electricity system in Parshvanath City’s A, B, C, and D sectors developed on the land of Nagjhiri and Neemanvasa located on Dewas Road.

* Selection of tenders for providing employees through an outsourced agency for 2 years in various departments of the UMC.

* Selection of tenders for providing Safai Mitra employees for cleaning work through an outsourced agency for 2 years in the health department of the UMC.

* To increase the contract period of the outsourced agency appointed for posting employees through outsourced agency in various departments of the corporation and in the health department.

* Construction of shopping complex on Gopal Mandir old UMC office building.

* Construction of a commercial complex on the vacant land of Patwari Training School and Rain Basera land located at Indore Gate, Doodh Talai.

* Keeping in view energy savings, a 25 MW solar plant should be established on the vacant land around the filter plant of PHED located in village Ambodia.