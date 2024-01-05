MP: West Bengal Visitor Tries To Book Dharmshala Online, Duped Of ₹25K In Ujjain | Representational Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from West Bengal found it difficult to search hotels and dharamshala online on Google before coming to Ujjain. Unknown miscreants cheated him of Rs 25,000 but did not provide him with a room in dharamshala. A complaint has been lodged in Mahakal police station.

Shyamsundar (41), son of Panchulal, a resident of Arvind Road, Howrah, West Bengal searched on Google for a hotel, dharamshala to come to Ujjain with family on December 31. He got information about Anjana Samaj Dharamshala. Shyamsundar called the online number of dharamshala from his mobile.

The person receiving the call asked to deposit Rs 6,308 online before booking the room. He deposited the money after which the same person called again and asked to deposit the same amount of money again. In this way, Shyamsundar transferred more than Rs 12,000 online to a person and came to Ujjain with his family.

Here he called on the same number for the room but the mobile was switched off. Shyamsundar also had another number of Anjana Samaj Dharamshala and when he called it, another person received the phone. When Shyamsundar informed him that the room was booked, he said that you had deposited the money on the wrong number. That was fraud and asked to deposit another Rs 12,616 on his number and rooms will be provided.

Shyamsundar transferred Rs 12,616 to the new person online and reached Anjana Samaj Dharamshala but the employees there refused to do this type of transaction and also told him that many people had created fake IDs on Google in the name of dharamshala and entered their mobile numbers.

Shyamsundar, who had become a victim of fraud of Rs 25, 000 by the time he came to Ujjain from West Bengal, reached Mahakal police station and filed a complaint, which is being investigated by the police.