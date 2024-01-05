 MP: Actress Mahira Sharma Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMP: Actress Mahira Sharma Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

MP: Actress Mahira Sharma Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
MP: Mahira Sharma Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Mahira Sharma offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday.

She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals.

For the auspicious occasion, the actor who shot to fame with her participation in Big Boss 13, she chose to don a yellow salwar kamez teamed with a colourful dupatta.

'Just came to seek blessings'

Talking to mediapersons, Mahira said, "I haven't asked for anything but I have just come to seek blessings from Lord Shiva." Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira gained popularity from her video song 'Lehenga,' which has received more than 1 billion views on YouTube. 'Lehanga' is a Punjabi-language song and is sung by Jass Manak. It stars Jass Manak and Mahira Sharma and was released in 2022.

Read Also
MP: Dr Aruna Kumar Back In GMC 6 Months After Student Suicide Case; JUDA Threatens To Boycott...
article-image

She made her screen debut with a small role in the famous comedy TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', in 2015.

She was then featured in 'Yaaro Ka Tashan' in 2016.

She was also featured in the cop-comedy TV series 'Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double.' She was also seen in the famous TV show 'Kundali Bhagya.' Mahira was a part of Bigg Boss 13 in September 2019. where she performed admirably to secure the 7th spot.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTO: Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Deepika Padukone On 38th Birthday, Calls Her 'Most...

PHOTO: Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Deepika Padukone On 38th Birthday, Calls Her 'Most...

Ananya Panday Enjoys Ice Skating, Relishes Cheese Fondue During London Vacay; See Pics 

Ananya Panday Enjoys Ice Skating, Relishes Cheese Fondue During London Vacay; See Pics 

Bigg Boss 17: Has Abhishek Kumar Been EVICTED By Ankita Lokhande After Slapping Samarth Jurel?

Bigg Boss 17: Has Abhishek Kumar Been EVICTED By Ankita Lokhande After Slapping Samarth Jurel?

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber Wears A Skimpy Green Bikini During Tropical Barbados Vacay

PHOTOS: Hailey Bieber Wears A Skimpy Green Bikini During Tropical Barbados Vacay

WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Offers Prayers At Tirupati Balaji Temple With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Offers Prayers At Tirupati Balaji Temple With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya