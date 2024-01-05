MP: Satna Med College Teachers Deprived Of Salary For Last 6 Months

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Salaries of medical college teachers and stipend to resident doctors are not being distributed in new government medical colleges. They have written a letter to the additional chief secretary and the dean of medical colleges. Medical teachers of Satna Medical College have a written letter to ACS (health) and forwarded to the Chief Minister, deputy Chief Ministers and commissioner of medical education.

Similarly, senior as well as junior resident doctors of Datia Medical College have written a letter to dean of the college regarding non-payment of stipend. The letter contains signatures of 33 resident doctors. According to the letter, there are gross irregularities in payment of stipend which is directly related to livelihood. If payment of stipend is not regularised, the resident doctors have threatened to stop work.

Progressive Medical Teachers Association general secretary Dr Rakesh Malviya said, For the last six months, salaries of teachers of government medical college, Satna have not been distributed. It led to mental stress and financial crisis for them. Satna Medical College is the only medical college among new government colleges where recruitment of teachers has been done through MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC). In other medical colleges, recruitment has been made at Directorate of Medical Education (DME) level.

There are 14 government medical colleges including Satna Medical College in the state. Five are old medical colleges Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. But since the inception of the Government Medical College in Satna, salaries have not been distributed there. Teachers have begun a protest wearing black badges.

Dr Aruna Kumar back in GMC; JUDA threatens to boycott emergency services

Dr Kumar was removed after suicide of PG medical student

Dr Aruna Kumar returned to Gandhi Medical College on Thursday. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued an order in this regard on Thursday. Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) has protested her return to the department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology (OB-GYN) GMC and threatened to boycott emergency services. She was removed from GMC on August 23 last year in connection with the suicide of medical student Saraswati Bala. Dr Kumar was sent to DME.

Saraswati Bala, a third-year PG student at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), had committed suicide on July 31 last year. JUDA had a launched prolonged protest for removal of Dr Aruna Kumar. Koh-e-Fiza police had recovered a note left on Saraswati’s smartphone’s ‘Notes’ app that alleged ‘toxic culture’ at GMC forced her to take the extreme step. Her family members had accused the GMC administration of abetting to her suicide.

Progressive Medical Teachers Association general secretary Dr Rakesh Malviya said, ‘Dr Aruna Kumar’s return to Obstetrics & Gynaecology (OB-GYN) is pathetic for JUDA which will again go on strike. On Thursday, JUDA threatened to boycott emergency.’