Indore, Bhopal Of MP Named For Wetland City Accreditation Under The Ramsar Convention On Wetlands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has submitted three nominations from India for Wetland City Accreditation (WCA) of Indore (Madhya Pradesh),Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Udaipur (Rajasthan) under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

These are the first three Indian cities for which nominations have been submitted for WCA based on the proposals received from respective State Wetlands Authorities in collaboration with the Municipal Corporations.

The wetlands situated in and around these cities provide a plethora of benefits to its citizens in terms of flood regulation, livelihood opportunities, and recreational and cultural values.

Sirpur Wetland (Ramsar site in Indore), Yashwant Sagar (Ramsar site closer to Indore), Bhoj Wetland (Ramsar Site in Bhopal), and several Wetlands (Lakes) in and around Udaipur are lifelines to these cities.

The scheme aims to promote conservation and wise use of urban and peri-urban wetlands as well as sustainable socio-economic benefits for local populations. This will also provide an opportunity for cities that value their natural or human-made wetlands to gain international recognition and positive branding opportunities for their efforts in demonstrating strong positive relationships with wetlands.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate, tweeted, “This is another example of PM @narendramodi ji’s commitment to conservation through community participation, and prosperity through conservation.”