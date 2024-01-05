 Bhopal: City To Get 8-Lane Elevated Lake Corridor
Rs 10,000 crore for maintenance of roads in state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-lane elevated lake corridor will be built parallel to the VIP Road in the city, public works department (PWD) minister Rakesh Singh said. Also, Western Bhopal Bypass will be constructed.

There will be an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore on both the projects. Ring roads will be constructed in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain, the PWD minister added.

Singh was attending a review meeting of the public works department at Mantralaya Vallabh Bhawan on Thursday.

“In the next five years, one lakh kilometres of roads will be constructed in the state to ensure connectivity. Along with this, a road maintenance and development programme will be started with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. A network of 500 flyovers and rail over bridges will be developed. All national highways and major state routes will be upgraded and six expressways will be built,” the minister said.

The department is also planning to construct roads using the new FDI (Full Depth Recycling Train) technology, under which the road is constructed using recycled material on top of the existing roads. Along with saving time, the construction cost is reduced by 15 to 30 percent using this method, he said.

