Bhopal: Fraudster Held For Cheating Man Of ₹1.6 Cr In Name Of Job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly duping people in the name of jobs.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the arrested accused used to create fake websites of multinational companies and then target people who are searching for jobs.

He used to demand money on the pretext of registration fee, processing fee and other charges.

The fraud came to light when a man, identified as Ranjeet Singh approached the crime branch in October 2022, alleging that he was duped of Rs 1.6 crore by a person, who promised him a job at a multinational company based in Mumbai.

The officials swung into action and began probing the case. They found that the accused used to operate the websites using a virtual private network (VPN) and make calls to numerous persons using multiple SIM cards. He used to scrap the SIMs after making five to six calls.

The police traced his location in Noida and managed to swoop down on him on Thursday. He identified himself as Rishabh Dubey, 24, who pursued BTech in Computer Science, and was looking to make a quick buck.