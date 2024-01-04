MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested

MP: Ujjain Couple Arrested For Killing Son | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal police on Wednesday arrested a man and his wife for murdering their son and hiding the truth from police. Both of them were sent to the Central Bhairavgarh Jail for judicial custody. The police administration will also serve a notice to the District Hospital for not furnishing details about the heinous incident.

On the night of January 1, a 25-year-old Sanju living in Jaisingpura had a fight with his father under the influence of alcohol. The father stabbed him in the stomach. His mother got bandages from a neighbour and after dressing them with her own hands, she put him to sleep.

Husband Did Not Let Wife Take Sanju To Hospital

In the morning the son asked for water from his mother and started suffering. She took him to the hospital with her other son, where the doctor declared him dead, then she took him home, and later the relatives took the body to the crematorium for the last rites. During this time, when the Mahakal police station got information about the incident, the police brought the body to the hospital for PM and registered a case of murder and arrested both parents.

Mahakal police station made the deceased’s elder brother Rakesh, son of Kailash Solanki the complainant in the case and arrested Sanju’s father Kailash Solanki and mother Tarabai under section 302 of the IPC.

CSP OP Mishra told media persons that Sanjay aka Sanju, a resident of Balai Mohalla, Jaisingpura, had reached home after drinking alcohol on the night of January 1. Here his father Kailash Solanki was already under the influence of alcohol. There was a fight between the two and when the dispute escalated, the father picked up a knife kept in the house and stabbed his son Sanju in the stomach. During this time, Sanju's mother Tarabai, his elder brother Rakesh and sister Neha were also present in the house.

Police Reach Crematorium To Pick Dead Body For Autopsy

Tarabai said that Sanju used to work as a mechanic. His wife Anjali has been living with her two daughters in her maternal home in Singavada for the last one year. Tarabai said that she wanted to bring her son to the hospital after he was stabbed but her husband Kailash Solanki refused to do so.

In the morning his brother Rakesh woke up and cleaned the house. During this, Sanju asked his brother for water to drink and said that he was having a lot of pain in the stomach and asked him to take him to the hospital. Rakesh called his mother Tarabai from work and took Sanju to the hospital along with others, where the doctor declared Sanju dead and asked to keep the body for the PM, but his family took the body home and the relatives reached the crematorium to perform the last rites.

According to CSP, the doctor-on-duty at the District Hospital administration should have intimated to the police station about the admission of the injured Sanju, but they not only informed it the same and even about his death. “A notice will soon be served to the concerned doctor for this grave lapse through SP and collector,” the CSP added.