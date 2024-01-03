 MP: Denied Entry In New Year's Party, Gwalior Youth Opens Fire, His Girlfriend Chases Guard With Sandal; Video Goes Viral
The three accused have been sent to police custody and all illegal weapons were seized.

Kajal Kumari FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: Girl Abuses, Beats Pub Guards With Sandals Over Denied Entry; Boyfriend Opens Fire | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths turned violent after they were denied entry into a New Year's party at a pub in Gwalior. The viral video shows a youth opening fire while his girlfriend attacked the guards with her sandal.

The matter came to light on Wednesday. The three accused have been sent to police custody and all illegal weapons were seized.

According to information, the prime accused, Amandeep Tomar, a resident of Morena, went to a pub in a city center area under university police jurisdiction around 11 pm on January 1. Since the pub was heavily crowded, the bouncers did not let them in.

Amandeep came along with his girlfriend and his other two friends. When all four were not given entry into the club, the girl became angry and started to abuse the guards of the club. She also beat them with her sandals. Seeing the chaos, people surrounded four of them. The girl then asked her boyfriend to take his pistol out and open fire.

All three accused are in police custody

After the incident, the club operators informed the police. CSP Hina Khan said three accused have been arrested. Illegal weapons have been found in them. The accused have been identified as Amardeep, Devesh, and Rahul. Police have registered a case against all three under the Arms Act for assault and intimidation.

After the firing, the mob caught two boys. Seeing this, the girl left her sandals and started to run. The third youth also tried to run away, but people caught him. Someone present there made a video of this incident and uploaded it to social media.

