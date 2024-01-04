MP: CM Yadav Likely To Open ‘Prasadam’ On Jan 7 In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the proposed programme of the Chief Minister in the inauguration of the under-construction healthy and clean food street, Prasadam, near Neelkanth Van of Shri Mahakal Mahalok.

The proposed minute-to-minute programme of the Chief Minister was reviewed by the collector in the meeting room of the control room of Mahakal Lok. He said that PM Swanidhi beneficiaries, SHGs, street vendors, and students should also be invited to the programme. All preparations should be completed and stalls should be set up before the scheduled time for the programme. Food safety officer Basant Dutt Sharma gave information in the meeting about the healthy and clean food street programme.

The Prasadam is proposed to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister and the Union health minister on January 7. During this period, the website of healthy and clean food street will also be launched. Millet fair, cultural dances, and other programmes will also be organised in Prasadam. Besides, stalls of organic products will also be set up.

After the meeting, the collector inspected the stage and venue of the programme. He said that branding of Prasadam should be done. This should be widely publicised. During the inspection, CEO zila panchayat Mrinal Meena, Ujjain municipal commissioner Ashish Pathak and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni were present.

The country’s first healthy and clean food street, Prasadam, will be started by FSSAI and Smart City in Mahakal Lok. Special care will be taken of cleanliness while preparing street food here. A hub of street food will be created in Prasadam, where the devotees coming to visit Lord Mahakaleshwar can enjoy the local cuisine of Ujjain. Special attention will be given to all the parameters under Eat Right Food here. The Prasadam will start at the premises above the smart vehicle parking located near Neelkanth Forest.

Prasadam will be a completely plastic-free zone. A license registration camp will also be organised by the food safety department. Training programmes will also be organised for street food vendors. About 1,000-1,500 people will participate in the inauguration programme. Prasadam stalls will also be set up by the food safety department to encourage the consumption of coarse grains. There will be many delicious millet dishes and starters.