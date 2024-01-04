Indore: 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Catches Eyes In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; Thousands Join Barefoot (WATCH)

Indore: Thousands Participate In Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri; 21-ft Replica Of Ram Temple Steals Attention (WATCH) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of enthusiasts took part in the massive Prabhat Pheri of Ranjeet Hanuman, with most walking barefoot, in Indore on Thursday morning.

The Prabhat Pheri started from the Ranjeet Hanuman temple at 5 am and returned to the temple by 10.30 am.

The fireworks started as soon as dawn broke amidst the cold wind and fog. The deafening slogans of Jai Ranjit-Jai Ranjit were doubling the enthusiasm of the festival. Most of the devotees participated in Prabhat Pheri barefoot, wearing saffron-coloured clothes.

Replica of Ram Temple becomes center of attraction

The center of attraction in the Prabhat Pheri was the large replica of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, which was moving in front of the golden chariot of Ranjit Hanuman. The 21-foot-high replica of the temple was built by the artists of Bengal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The arrangements for the Prabhat Pheri were handled by 2,000 members of the Ranjit Bhakta Mandal. The board has 22,000 registered members. The specialty of this devotee group is that there are no officials in it, but all are equal devotees of Ranjit Baba.

The route of Prabhat Pheri was from Ranjeet Hanuman Temple to Mhow Naka Square to Annapurna Temple and back to Ranjeet Hanuman Temple.

Sadly, the festive environment also saw an untoward incident in which a youth died after being stabbed near Mhow Naka.