Indore: 1 Dead In Stabbing Incident During Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after being stabbed during the Prabhat Pheri near Mhow Naka on Thursday morning. The youth has been indetified as Shubham Raghuwanshi, a resident of Goma Ki Fel.

According to information, Shubham had gone to the Prabhat Pheri along with his friends. At around 7:00 am, when the procession was moving towards Annapurna, he had an argument with some youths over pushing.

The argument soon turned violent and one of the youths attacked him with a knife. Shubham received critical injuries on his neck, while his friend Krishna also got injured.

The accused immediately fled the scene.

The victim's friends took him to the hospital immediately but, owing to his injuries, Shubham died.

Shubham used to run a biryani shop near Malwa Mill. The police are investigating the matter It is also being investigated whether this is a case of mutual enmity.

Thousands took part in Prabhat Pheri

Notably, thousands of devotees took part in Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri on Thursday morning amid fog and cold winds.

The route of Prabhat Pheri was from Ranjeet Hanuman Temple to Mhow Naka Square to Annapurna Temple and back to Ranjeet Hanuman temple.