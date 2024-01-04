In A First, 23 College Students To Complete BTech At IIT Indore

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every year, lakhs of students try their luck but barely around 10,000 students reach IITs in the country. The IIT bus once missed couldn’t be caught, at least, for pursing BTech course.

But here is a batch of 23 students from government engineering colleges in Madhya Pradesh that has got a chance to get into the BTech course offered by IIT Indore in their final semester.

As part of Vidya Samagam programme, these 23 students from government engineering colleges in the state have joined IIT Indore for completing their BTech project.

The programme Vidya Samagam, which provides an opportunity to students from government (autonomous) engineering colleges including University Institute of Technology - Rajiv Gandhi Proudyuogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal (AGAEC) to complete their BTech project at IIT Indore and study advanced courses along with IIT Indore students, started on Wednesday.

In a first, this facility has been extended to government engineering college students in accordance with the MoU with the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, Government of Madhya Pradesh to foster academic collaboration, enhance educational opportunities, and promote student mobility.

A total of 230 students from six engineering govt colleges of Madhya Pradesh participated in the selection process, out of which 23 students, including 8 girls, have finally joined the eighth semester.

These students, who had to clear the written test and interview conducted by IIT Indore, belong to Jabalpur Engineering College and Ujjain Engineering College.

“They would be undergoing BTech courses under the Department of Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering,” a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

Their classes will be held along with the eighth-semester regular students of IIT Indore. These students will be mentored by IIT Indore faculties in state-of-the-art research which will provide them with an opportunity to work in advanced research laboratories.

Addressing the inducted students, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, “You are one of the meritorious and lucky students, who have been chosen for this prestigious programme. Hence, you should utilise this unique opportunity to enhance your academic and research skills. At no point, you should underestimate yourself. You should regularly interact with the faculty members and students of this institute. You should plan your academics in such a way that you finish your course on a weekly basis. Similarly, you should crystalise your projects, plan them properly and work hard to achieve the desired results.”

He added, “This association should not end with this programme and you should explore the possibility of extending your studies to master’s and PhD in this institute.”

The event was attended by Prof Devendra Deshmukh, dean of educational outreach along with other deans, HoDs and registrar.