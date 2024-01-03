Bhopal: 16 Teens Who Left Home For New Year Revelry Reunited With Family By Rly Police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 16 teenagers who were not allowed to step out of their house on New Year eve, boarded train to Mumbai, Delhi and other cities to celebrate New Year. However, Railway Police Force spotted them and re-united them with their families.

A 16-year-old boy residing in Arera Colony, whose parents do not allow him to stay out after 10.30 pm, boarded a train to Mumbai. His parents had asked him to remain in house on New Year eve. The boy had watched the video, photographs of his friends on social media platforms, who were all decked up and ready to leave for New Year parties. He decided to visit his friend for New Year celebrations. His friend works in a private company in Mumbai.

He left his house and left for Mumbai without a ticket. He was questioned by RPF personnel patrolling inside the train. After strict questioning, he admitted that he had run away from home to celebrate New Year. He was reunited with his kin on Tuesday.

RPF officials registered similar 15 cases. Another case is related to 13-year-old boy had run away from his house in Awadhpuri and was heading to Agra. He took the step as his winter vacations had come to an end and he had not completed his holiday homework. He feared being scolded by his school teachers and parents and decided to run away to dodge the action. The RPF personnel spotted him on the train. When questioned, he admitted to running away from home.

RPF TI Anil Singh told Free Press that all the 17 children who had fled home were reunited with their family members and their parents were advised to be lenient with them.