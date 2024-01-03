 Bhopal: 'Mama Ka Ghar' Former CM Shivraj Puts Up Nameplate Outside His New Home B-8/74 Bungalow
Bhopal: 'Mama Ka Ghar' Former CM Shivraj Puts Up Nameplate Outside His New Home B-8/74 Bungalow

Chouhan, who recently vacated the Chief Minister's house on December 27, shared the news of his new abode through a post on X.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to maintain his 'Mama' image, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put up a nameplate reading 'Mama Ka Ghar', after shifting to his new home, B-8/74 Bungalow.

Chouhan, who vacated the Chief Minister's house on December 27, shared the news of his new abode through a post on X. In the post, he addressed "My dear sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.

article-image

Our relationship is built on love, trust, and a sense of belonging. While the address has changed, 'Mama Ka Ghar' remains Mama's home. I will continue to be connected to you all, just like a brother and uncle. The doors of my home will always be open for you.

Whenever you think of me or need me, don't hesitate to visit, as after all, this is your Mama and Bhaiya's home.”

He emphasized the welcoming nature of his new home, assuring everyone that the doors will always be open for them.

On Wednesday, Chouhan vacated the Chief Minister's residence to make way for his successor, Mohan Yadav. He moved to a luxurious B-8/74 bungalow, where he was warmly welcomed by his wife, Sadhna Singh Chouhan, with a 'tilak' and flowers.

Chouhan took to social media to share the news, expressing his farewell to the CM Residence and announcing his new address at the B-8/74 bungalow. In his message, he assured the public that the doors would always be open for them, reaffirming his commitment to serving the people with the utmost dedication.

article-image

