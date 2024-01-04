Indore: Pharma Co Imposed ₹50K Fine For Dumping Medical Waste In The Open

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The move to dump medical waste in the open cost a pharma company dearly in the cleanest city of the country. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) slapped a spot fine of Rs 50k on the pharma company and warned it not to repeat the same in the future.

According to information, IMC team of zonal office number 17 was not on routine patrol when they spotted a huge amount of medical waste lying in the open near Super Corridor Bridge.

Chief sanitary inspector Satyendra Singh Tomar called inspector Vijay Chouhan and other employees to examine the waste for finding its source.

On search, slips of Sudarshan Pharma located in Sanwer Road industrial area were found from the waste.

To this, the IMC team reached Sudarshan Pharma and imposed a fine of Rs 50k for trashing in the open.

The fine amount was realised on the spot.

Dumping garbage in the open is banned in Indore, which has been adjudged cleanest city in the country for six times in a row.

The IMC slaps heavy fine if anybody is found to be dumping garbage in the open.

MiC members, commissioner do Shramdaan for Swachhata

As part of the cleanliness programme, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members and corporation officials did Shramdaan at various places in the city on Wednesday.

Singh along with MiC member Rajesh Udawat and Priya Dangi, regional corporator Pranab Mandal and the corporation did Shramdaan at Bengali and nearby squares.

Besides, MiC member Ashwini Shukla led Shramdaan activity at Navlakha Square, whereas MiC members Rajendra Rathore and Niranjan Singh Chouhan ran RukoTok campaign in Dewas Naka Square area’s Kanakeshwari ground respectively.

Campaign on the importance of segregation in temple area was undertaken by MiC member Bablu Sharma at Bada Ganpati whereas drive to ensure cleanliness of public urinals in Vijay Nagar was conducted under MiC member Nandkishore Pahadia.

MiC members Manish Sharma Mama ran a cleanliness campaign in Rajendra Nagar, Jitendra Kumar Yadav in Mari Mata area and Rakesh Jain in New Palasia area.