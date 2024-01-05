Indore: 20 Prominent People And 95 Saints From Malwa Region Get Invites For Inauguration Of Shri Ramlala Temple In Ayodhya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 115 people, including 95 saints and 20 prominent people from the Malwa region have been invited to participate in the grand ceremony of ‘Pranpratishta’ of Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya. The prominent people of the city to have received the invitation are former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Judge Sadashiv Kokje and leading industrialist Vinod Agrawal.

The grand and gorgeous temple of Ramlala at his birthplace in Ayodhya has taken shape, where the Pranpratistha (consecration) of the idol of Ramlala is being organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. The invitation to participate in the Pranpratishta programme is being sent to the guests by the Ramjanmbhumi Tirtha Kshrestra Trust in coordination with local leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Vinod Sharma, Malwa Prant Mantri of VHP, informed this correspondent about the guests, to whom the invitations are being sent. He said that we have tried to send invitations to people from diverse fields and who are making a distinguished contribution to society. These people are from judiciary, art, politics, social service, intelligentsia, literature, sports and industry.

‘We have also respectfully invited 95 saints of the Malwa Region, including 28 from Ujjain, 3 from Dhar, 12 Ratlam, 6 Jhabua, 1 Barwani, 17 Indore, 4 Khargone, 2 Burhanpur, 7 Khandwa, 5 Mandsour, 1 Neemuch and 6 from Shajapur district.

From Indore Mahamandleshwar Chinmayanandji from Vidhyadham, Nanaji Taranerkar from Taranekar Sansthan, Mahamandleshwar Chaitanyaswarupanandji of Avinashi Ashram Akhandham and Mahant Ramgopaldasji of Panchkuiya Ashrama’ have been invited Sharma said.

Plan to take chartered flight and take all Ram devotees on it

Industrialist Vinod Agrawal, while talking to this correspondent, confirmed receiving the invitation for the pranpratishtha programme. He said that he is planning to fly to Ayodhya on a chartered plane if allowed. He wants to take all invitees with him to the programme. Vinod Agrawal through his foundation has donated Rs 1 cr. to the Ramjanmabhuti Tirtha Kshetra Trust for Bhojnalay of the trust.

Prominent city people invited to the event

1. Former Judge Sadashiv Kokje

2. Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

3. Artist Satyanarayan Mourya

4. Social worker Dr Ramdas Atram, VC of Dr BR Ambedkar University.

5. Social worker Harsh Chouhan

6. Social worker Rajaram Kataraa, Shiv Ganga Movement Jhabua.

7. Intellectual Krishnakumar Asthana.

8. Social worker Gurmieet Singh Narang.

9. Litterateur Dr Mithila Prasad Tripthi.

10. Industrialist Pawan Singhania.

11. Industrialist Vinod Agrawal.

12. RSS leader Ashok Sohni.

13. Industrialist Chetanya Kasyap

14. Industrialist Dinesh Patidar.

15. Industrialist Nidhi Singhania

16. Industrialist Rajesh & Tikam Garg.

17. Industrialist Ramavtar Poddar

18. Sports commentator Sushil Doshi

19. Social worker Manoj Parmar.

20. Social worker Rajesh Wankhede, secretary Baba Saheb Ambedkar Janmabhumi Trust, Mhow