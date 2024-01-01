CBSE Launches Pre-Exam Psychological Counselling for 2024 Board Exams | Representative image

The CBSE plans to offer psychological counseling to students and parents starting January 1. The goal is to provide them with the necessary skills and methods to manage the stress associated with exams.

The press release from the board announced that CBSE will provide mental health counseling to students and parents from January 1, 2024. The timetable for practical and theory exams has been confirmed for January 1, 2024, and February 15, 2024, respectively. The counseling services are planned to assist students as needed.

According to CBSE, the psychological counseling services are included in the board's outreach program to support the diverse student and parent population and the widespread network of schools. This program aims to assist students in managing exam-related stress.

As a part of the program, CBSE has implemented an IVRS feature accessible through the toll-free number 1800 11 8004. This service provides students, parents, and stakeholders with pre-recorded helpful information for navigating board exams, including tips for effective preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions, and live telecounseling services.

The CBSE Tele-Counselling program is provided by principals and trained counsellors from both CBSE affiliated schools within and outside the region. This service is voluntary, free of charge, and offered by willing participants.

A detailed audio-visual presentation called 'Understanding Children More Effectively' has been created and shared on the CBSE website. The presentation covers a range of topics related to the real-life experiences and challenges faced by teenagers, along with practical coping strategies.

Question-Answer Columns-CBSE experts will answer queries of students through weekly question-Answer columns to be published in major national newspapers during the month of February.

This psychological counselling programme will continue in two phases, first before the examination and second after the result. CBSE has been conducting this programme since 1998 and this will be its 26th year conducting this psychological counselling programme.