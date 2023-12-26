CBSE Releases Detailed Guidelines For 2023-24 Practical Exams

Representative Image

In anticipation of the impending practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 during the 2023-24 academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out a detailed set of guidelines.

These guidelines are essential for school principals and teachers to follow diligently, aiming to ensure a smooth and organized conduct of the practical exams set to commence in the first week of January 2024.

Key CBSE Practical Exam Directives:

1. Examiner Coordination:

Schools are encouraged to establish communication with examiners in advance to streamline the examination process and ensure timely execution on the scheduled date and time.

2. Stakeholder Notification:

It is mandatory for schools to communicate the schedule, format, and any specific requirements for the practical examinations to both parents and students.

3. Special Accommodations:

Provisions for special accommodations should be made to cater to the needs of students with disabilities, ensuring their comfortable participation in practical exams.

4. Daily Upload of Marks:

Marks for all practical exams, projects, and internal assessments should be uploaded on a daily basis to facilitate real-time updates.

5. Infrastructure and Equipment Preparation:

Schools are instructed to make necessary arrangements, including infrastructure, equipment, and laboratory materials, to facilitate a seamless conduct of the practical exams.

6. Strict Adherence to Schedule:

Students are expected to adhere strictly to the provided schedule for practical examinations.

7. Timely Reception of Answer Books:

Schools must ensure the punctual receipt of an ample supply of practical answer books well in advance of the scheduled practical examination dates.

8. Clarification Procedures:

Schools are encouraged to seek clarifications from the concerned regional office well in advance, if needed, to ensure a smooth examination process.

9. Compliance Monitoring:

CBSE retains the right to cancel practical exams if schools fail to comply with the outlined directives.

10. Finality of Marks:

Marks are considered final once the process is completed, and no changes will be allowed thereafter, underscoring the importance of precision during mark uploads.

11. External Examiner Arrangement:

For Class 12, only external examiners appointed by the Board are authorized to conduct practical exams, with no alternative local arrangements allowed.

12. No Extension of Dates:

The Board will not entertain requests for date extensions, underscoring the importance of adhering to the designated schedule.

13. Accuracy in Marks Uploads:

Both internal and external examiners are reminded to double-check the accuracy of the uploaded marks, as post-upload corrections will not be permitted.

CBSE emphasizes the meticulous adherence to these guidelines, stressing the significance of accuracy, coordination, and compliance for the successful conduct of practical exams.