Shocking Video: Student Caught On Camera Attempting To Stab Fellow Student Goes Viral | Image Credit - Screen Grad - @GoneCrazyFights

In a startling event captured on video, a student from a high school was observed attempting to assault another student with a knife. The user '@GoneCrazyFights' shared the video on the social media site 'X'.

The video is quickly gaining popularity across various social media platforms.

In the video, the student wearing a red shirt can be observed attempting to assault the student in the blurry shirt. The latter is also observed attempting to protect himself in response to the sudden attack. This leads to a physical altercation, which is only halted when a faculty member intervenes and disarms the attacker.

The students' identities are undisclosed, and the name of the university is also kept secret.

⚠️ GRAPHIC CONTENT ⛔️



Black Student Attempts To Stab An Asian Teen At Highschool 👀… thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/inTvdESRMV — FIGHTS VIRAL (@GoneCrazyFights) December 24, 2023

The video received a range of responses from 'X' users. Some were unhappy with the faculty's lack of immediate action, while others showed concern for the victim.

One individual left a comment on the post, expressing disbelief at the fact that a group of children were simply observing the situation without taking any action. The user wrote, "Crazy that all these kids were just standing around watching this."

Another user also expressed, I have never witnessed a situation being handled so poorly by both the staff and the students. The user wrote, "I never seen a situation handled more poorly by staff and students"

One of the commenters expressed concern about the incident, stating, "I would never send my kid to a place like that."