 Ban On Loudspeakers In MP: 'Decision Should Be Taken On The Basis Of Consent Of Religious Leaders', Says Digvijaya Singh
Ban On Loudspeakers In MP: 'Decision Should Be Taken On The Basis Of Consent Of Religious Leaders', Says Digvijaya Singh

Singh dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and appealed to control the officials who have been assigned the job of removing loudspeakers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has objected to removing loudspeakers from religious places.

Singh dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about it on Wednesday. In many cities, loudspeakers are being arbitrarily removed, Singh wrote.

According to Singh, the loudspeakers which are used only during Aarati at the temples have also been removed.

Similarly, the loudspeakers being used at mosques only for Azan have being removed, Singh wrote.

Removal of loudspeakers from the temples and mosques which are following the norms is against the sentiments of common man and religious leaders, he wrote.

In the letter, Singh appealed to Yadav to control the officials who have been assigned the job of removing loudspeakers.

Religious faiths and cultural values should be protected, he wrote. Singh urged Yadav to pay personal attention to the issue.

Notably in December 2023, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had banned the unlawful use of loudspeakers in temples, mosques and other religious places across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The decision came a few hours after Yadav took oath as the chief minister.

The order dated December 13, 2023, states that efforts will be made to remove loudspeakers from the temples and mosques after proper communication and coordination with the religious leaders. A list of religious places not following the rules will be prepared.

The order further states that the unnecessary use of loudspeakers create noise pollution, which reduces the human capability to focus on work, and its usage during late night disturbs public's sleep. Therefore, efforts are being made to ensure loudspeakers or DJs are not misused.

