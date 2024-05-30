MP Politics: Govt To Refurbish Image By Making Administrative Changes After June 4, Major Reshuffle Expected

Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may make major administrative changes after the results of Lok Sabha election are out on June 4.

Yadav is mulling over making administrative changes to improve the government's image and to send a message to the public that he means business.

Yadav himself is preparing a list of IAS and IPS officers to be transferred by holding discussions with a team of officials close to him.

He is also mulling over making major changes. Talks over changing the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police are on.

To change CS and DGP, the government will require the nod of the BJPís central leadership.

Major administrative changes can be seen only after the approval of the central leadership.

Yadav will take initiative only after the election results are out. He wants to set up a new team of officers next month.

After extension of Chief Secretary Veera Rana's tenure of service, she will remain in office till September 30.

As the Central Government has extended the tenure of her services, the state government is required to take permission from the Centre to appoint anyone in her place.

DGP Sudhir Saxena is also retiring in November. If the government wants to appoint anyone in his place, it has to send a panel consisting of three names to UPSC for approval.

In the present situation, the government is planning to appoint an in-charge DGP.

Many other police officers holding important positions may also be shifted.

DG of Lokayukta may also be changed. Many IAS officers may also be shifted. Once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, the government may transfer officers without the Election Commission's permission.

Therefore, several divisional commissioners, inspectors general of police, collectors and superintendents of police may be transferred.

There are question marks on a few officers who had been transferred before the MCC came into force.

The government is also mulling over shifting the officers whose image is not clean.