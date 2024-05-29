 MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Slams CM Mohan Yadav Over Sagar Murder; Calls State ‘Crime Capital’
"I told the Chief Minister through letters in the last two months that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the capital of crime" said Congress stalwart

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent case of a woman who died under mysterious circumstances in Sagar district on May 26 has stirred controversy across the state. The Congress state president Jitu Patwari slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that the state is becoming 'Capital of Crime'.

Patwari also called out the chief minister and said that he should take care of one post and should give the responsibility of Home Ministry to someone else.

article-image

"I told the Chief Minister through letters in the last two months that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the capital of crime. You should seriously consider this. Karz (Loan), Crime and Corruption have become prevalent in the state. We advised him to take care of one post and give the responsibility of the Home Ministry to someone else."

"The Chief Minister went to meet the victim's family of the Sagar murder case but what did you do for that family? This is not clear. You only cursed the Congress," said Jitu Patwari to ANI on Wednesday slamming the chief minister on visiting the family.

article-image

Furthermore, Patwari said that the Congress party and the INDI Alliance wants to play the role of an active opposition. He also plans to form a committee to observe the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress stalwart said, "Congress wants to play the role of an active opposition. We will form a committee that will observe the law and order situation in the state. It is our duty to ensure that no jungle raj should prevail in the state. We will inform the Chief Minister and the government about the incidents and crimes that occurred in the last two months and will also give suggestions about what to do. So, we urge the Chief Minister to stop this personal politics of revenge and the Congress party will give you suggestions to improve the law and order situation in the state."

