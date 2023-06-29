Action Will Be Taken If PhonePe Files Complaint: Home Minister

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the purported Phonepe morphed posters featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surfaced in various parts of the state, home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said the government will take action if PhonePe lodges a complaint (against Congress).

Posters featuring CM, which purportedly say, pay 50 per cent (commission) and get your work done, were put up at various locations in Gwalior town. Such posters were also seen in Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, and the state capital Bhopal, and were later removed by the administration.

Notably, fintech services company has also objected to the "unauthorised usage" of its logo by Madhya Pradesh Congress. The posters are in the form of QR code sheets used by fintech companies for accepting online payments. 'PhonePe' could be clearly seen written on top of those posters.

Action has been taken against the office bearers of National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

Stating that it was Congress workers who had put up the posters, the minister accused Kamal Nath of starting dirty poster politics in Madhya Pradesh.

"The dirty politics of Congress has come to the fore. Nothing to say after the 'Phonepe' tweet. The public knows that you (Congress) are blaming others to hide your corruption. They (Congress) should stop throwing mud on CM Chouhan, as it will fall back on them," the minister said.

"Action has been taken against the office bearers of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Chhindwara and Burhanpur district. We will take more action into the matter, we have CCTV footage of posters being pasted," he added.

PhonePe requested Congress to remove the posters

On Wednesday, PhonePe tweeted that its logo is a registered trademark of the company and any unauthorized use of its intellectual property rights will invite legal action. It requested Congress to remove the posters and banners featuring its brand logo and colour.

Notably, in starting, someone had put posters against Kamal Nath with QR code which upon scanning was giving details of corruption prevalent during the previous Congress government.

BJP had smelt the hand of Congress insiders behind the posters put up against Kamal Nath. In retaliation, Congress also put up posters against the CM with QR. On scanning the QR code, the alleged irregularities of the BJP regime were shown on the mobile phone.