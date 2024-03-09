Three New Hatchbacks Set To Hit Indian Roads This Year!

New-Gen Suzuki Swift (Representational) |

The India customer’s growing preference for SUVs has led to a decline in sales for the once-popular hatchback segment. While hatchbacks were once in high demand, the current trend indicated a decrease in sales over the months, reflecting the increasing obsession with SUVs.

While the hatchback segment faces a dip in popularity amid the SUV car craze, car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors persist in enriching their hatchback line-ups. Known for their renowned and sought-after hatchback models, these companies are actively working on upgrading their existing line-ups to meet the evolving demands of customers.

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the next-generation Swift by April 2024, with Tata preparing to reveal a sportier variant of the Altroz premium hatchback. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India is set to introduce a mid-life update for the i20 hatchback. Take a glimpse at the three upcoming hatchbacks in the pipeline.

Current Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift |

New-Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift

While there is no official information available regarding the specifics of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, expectations suggest that the forthcoming model will embrace the design language observed in the Japan-spec Swift. It’s getting some changes to make it look sleeker. The dimensions will be a bit different.

However, the space inside the car stays the same. Inside, it will borrow ideas from Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Fronx, having a new dashboard and a floating touch screen. It will also have a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s more fuel efficient and produces fewer emissions, thanks to the mild-hybrid technology.

Tata Altroz Racer |

Tata Altroz Racer

Following up is Tata Motors. The Tata Altroz Racer is one of the exciting new hatchbacks everyone is looking forward to in India. It first made appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo and then at The Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2024.



While it keeps the same as the regular Tata Altroz, the Racer edition stands out with a cool black roof, sleek black alloy wheels, and a special Races badges on the sides. Inside, there is a fancy 10.25 inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital screen, wireless charging, super comfortable ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and 6 airbags for safety. Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Racer packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that gives a punchy 120bhp power and 170Nm of torque.

Hyundai i20 N Line |

Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift

The 20204 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift is on its way. The refreshed model has already been revealed in the global market, featuring minimal changes in both design and features. The car has a slightly different front look with a changed grille, a new bumper that has some new shapes and lines with fog lamps, and cool 17-inch wheels with a black touch. At the back, there is a changed bumper with some design elements.

Inside, the new i20 N Line looks sporty with an all-black style and pops of red on the steering wheel, door pads, AC vents, stitching on the seats, and gear knob. It has a special gear lever and a cool three-spoke steering wheel. Under the hood, it keeps the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that gives it 118 bhp power and 172Nm of torque. There is a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.