Skoda Launches Automatic Kushaq Onyx Variant in India

Skoda Kushaq Onyx |

Skoda Auto India has introduced the automatic variant of its popular Kushaq SUV, called the Kushaq Onyx. Priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands out as one of the most affordable automatic SUVs in its category.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx is equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine, with power output of 114bhp and peak torque of 178Nm. Initially, available only with a manual gearbox, the Onyx variant now offers a convenience of 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, stated, "The introduction of the Onyx variant has substantially enhanced our product range by amalgamating the value proposition of the Active trim with the premium features found in higher trims. With the launch of the new Kushaq Onyx, we have directly responded to customer suggestions, showcasing a clear demand for an automatic option at a more affordable price. Our dedication to ensuring a seamless ownership journey, coupled with our emphasis on engaging with customers and incorporating their feedback, remains central to our growth strategy."

Skoda Kushaq Onyx |

Positioned between the Active and Ambition trims, the Onyx variant of the Kushaq offers a blend of comfort and safety features. These include LED headlights with daytime running lights, fog lamps, rear wiper with defogger, hill hold control, paddle shifters, and automatic climate control. The leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel and, six airbags for comprehensive protection for all occupants. In addition to its functional features, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx boasts visual enhancements such as floor mats, scuff plates, and Onyx badge, and Onyx-themed cushions.

Skoda Slavia |

In another news, Skoda is set to give the Slavia sedan a mid-life update for the Indian market. While the official details are yet to be announced, recent spy photos reveal some design changes. The updated Slavia features a slimmer grille, new LED headlights, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. It retains the similar look to the current model from the side and rear with only slight modifications. The images also show a sunroof, LED taillights, halogen fog lamps, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheel.