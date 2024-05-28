Skoda Kodiaq SUV Bookings Suspended in India Ahead of Upcoming Model

Skoda Kodiaq |

Skoda has stopped online reservations for the Kodiaq SUV in India. It's not clear if this is a temporary or permanent change. However, some dealers are still taking offline bookings for the 2023 model in select colors and variants. Although there's no official announcement, it looks like Skoda is making way for the new model by stopping bookings for the current one. The new Kodiaq, which was introduced globally last year, has a sharper design, a more luxurious interior, and better features. It is expected to launch in India soon, with prices starting at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated Skoda Kodiaq, which debuted globally last October, is expected to hit the Indian market later this year. This new version features Skoda's Modern Solid design language, introduced in the 2022 Vision 7S concept. Key enhancements include squared-off wheel arches, a larger grille with an illuminated strip, and a quad-headlight setup with LED Matrix headlights that offer 15% more light. The new Kodiaq also boasts new bumpers, aerodynamic wing mirrors, and redesigned wheels. Built on the MQB-EVO platform, the SUV is now 61mm longer, offering a more spacious and refined driving experience.

Skoda Kodiaq - Interior

Powering the Kodiaq is a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving all four wheels. This 7-seater SUV is packed with high-end features, including ventilated and heated front seats with a massage function, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital driver's display (10.25-inch or 8-inch in the Style variant). It also boasts a 12-speaker sound system, cruise control, 10-color ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, the Kodiaq includes a 360-degree camera, hill hold and descent control, nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Skoda Kodiaq, priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, comes in five striking colors: Lava Blue Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic, with the Style variant exclusively in Moon White Metallic.