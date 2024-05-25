Skoda Unveils Teaser for Upcoming All-Electric Elroq SUV

Skoda Auto has given a sneak peek into its forthcoming all-electric compact SUV, the Elroq, scheduled for its grand unveiling later this year. This SUV is poised to mark the debut of Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language and will spearhead the lineup of six battery-electric models expected from the brand in the near future.

Riding on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform, the Elroq joins the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe as Skoda’s third MEB-based model. The teaser image released by Skoda showcases the SUV's front fascia, unveiling distinctive features such as the illuminated Skoda badging and upper lighting elements. Notably, Skoda has confirmed the inclusion of a split headlamp design, with the upper light cluster sporting a segmented appearance and illuminated elements extending towards a potentially enclosed grille. Additionally, the SUV will boast large wheels and Matrix LED headlamps, adding to its allure.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Auto Design, commented on the unveiling of the Elroq model, stating, "Design plays a pivotal role in Skoda's identity and contributes significantly to our success. Evolving key visual elements is both challenging and exhilarating. That's why my team and I are excited to introduce a preview of the first Skoda model to adopt the new Modern Solid design language, including the Tech-Deck Face and a more robust appearance. Additionally, it's the first car in our lineup to feature Skoda lettering prominently on its sharply contoured bonnet. Undoubtedly, our brand-new Elroq sets a fresh standard and captivates attention."

Earlier this month, Skoda introduced the Enyaq RS Race, a bold concept study exploring the role of electric vehicles in motorsports. Based on the Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS, this concept features a striking design highlighted by a large rear wing designed to improve handling. The Enyaq RS Race serves as a testing platform for new electric technologies that could be incorporated into future Skoda models. This unveiling showcases Skoda's dedication to advancing electric mobility and investigating its potential in the world of motorsports.