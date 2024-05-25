 Skoda Unveils Teaser for Upcoming All-Electric Elroq SUV
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesSkoda Unveils Teaser for Upcoming All-Electric Elroq SUV

Skoda Unveils Teaser for Upcoming All-Electric Elroq SUV

Earlier this month, Skoda introduced the Enyaq RS Race, a bold concept study exploring the role of electric vehicles in motorsports.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Skoda Auto has given a sneak peek into its forthcoming all-electric compact SUV, the Elroq, scheduled for its grand unveiling later this year. This SUV is poised to mark the debut of Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language and will spearhead the lineup of six battery-electric models expected from the brand in the near future.

Riding on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform, the Elroq joins the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe as Skoda’s third MEB-based model. The teaser image released by Skoda showcases the SUV's front fascia, unveiling distinctive features such as the illuminated Skoda badging and upper lighting elements. Notably, Skoda has confirmed the inclusion of a split headlamp design, with the upper light cluster sporting a segmented appearance and illuminated elements extending towards a potentially enclosed grille. Additionally, the SUV will boast large wheels and Matrix LED headlamps, adding to its allure.

Read Also
Skoda Offers Massive Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 Lakh on Kushaq, Slavia in May
article-image

Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Auto Design, commented on the unveiling of the Elroq model, stating, "Design plays a pivotal role in Skoda's identity and contributes significantly to our success. Evolving key visual elements is both challenging and exhilarating. That's why my team and I are excited to introduce a preview of the first Skoda model to adopt the new Modern Solid design language, including the Tech-Deck Face and a more robust appearance. Additionally, it's the first car in our lineup to feature Skoda lettering prominently on its sharply contoured bonnet. Undoubtedly, our brand-new Elroq sets a fresh standard and captivates attention."

Read Also
Skoda Kushaq and Salvia Ensure Safety with Standard 6 Airbags Across All Variants
article-image

Earlier this month, Skoda introduced the Enyaq RS Race, a bold concept study exploring the role of electric vehicles in motorsports. Based on the Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS, this concept features a striking design highlighted by a large rear wing designed to improve handling. The Enyaq RS Race serves as a testing platform for new electric technologies that could be incorporated into future Skoda models. This unveiling showcases Skoda's dedication to advancing electric mobility and investigating its potential in the world of motorsports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Skoda Unveils Teaser for Upcoming All-Electric Elroq SUV

Skoda Unveils Teaser for Upcoming All-Electric Elroq SUV

Range Rover LWB and Sport to be Assembled Locally in India, Prices to Drop by Up to Rs 56 Lakh

Range Rover LWB and Sport to be Assembled Locally in India, Prices to Drop by Up to Rs 56 Lakh

Citroen India Announces Mahendra Singh Dhoni as New Brand Ambassador

Citroen India Announces Mahendra Singh Dhoni as New Brand Ambassador

New BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 46.90 Lakh

New BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 46.90 Lakh

Kia Reveals EV3 Electric SUV: Potential Launch in India?

Kia Reveals EV3 Electric SUV: Potential Launch in India?