Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Record 15 Lakh Production Mark

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has hit a big milestone at its modern car and engine factory in Chakan, near Pune. Since 2009, the plant has made nearly 15 lakh vehicles, starting with the Skoda Fabia. Over the years, the factory has built many models, including the Volkswagen Vento and Polo, the Skoda Fabia and Rapid, and newer cars like the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, and the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, which are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

Commenting on these milestones, Andreas Dick, Skoda Auto a.s. Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, “In today's ever-evolving global arena, India emerges as a vital contributor to Skoda Auto's production prowess. The milestones achieved by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India resonate far beyond national borders, reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation on a global scale. Our decade-long investment in the Engine Shop and the remarkable output of 1.5 million vehicles at the Chakan Plant, showcases India's pivotal role in our global strategy. These achievements not only signify our capabilities but also highlight the immense potential of the Indian market in driving our growth trajectory forward.”

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “I am immensely proud of these achievements within our local landscape. The significant output of 1.5 million vehicles at our Chakan Plant, coupled with the production milestone of four successful MQB models and the 10-year journey of our Engine Shop stand testament to our dedication to India's automotive industry and SAVWIPL’s significant contribution to the nation’s talent and workforce. As we outline our expansion plan in India, we remain steadfast in our mission to ‘Innovating Locally, Impacting Globally’. We aim to elevate India's position as a global hub for automotive manufacturing, aligning with the national mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, driving growth and prosperity within our communities”.

Skoda Slavia |

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has also achieved significant milestones at its Chakan site, where the engine factory has built about 3.8 lakh engines for the Volkswagen Group. These include the 1.0-litre TSI engines, which rely heavily on parts made in India, highlighting SAVWIPL's commitment to domestic sourcing. The 1.5-litre TSI engine is also manufactured in India, though some components are imported. Additionally, SAVWIPL celebrated producing 3 lakh units of the popular INDIA 2.0 car range, which includes the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. These vehicles are made in both Chakan, Pune, with an annual capacity of 1.80 lakh units, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), which produces 6 lakh units per year.