Skoda Slavia Facelift Testing Spotted: New Design Details Revealed

Skoda Slavia Facelift

Skoda is set to give the Slavia sedan a mid-life update for the Indian market. While the official details are yet to be announced, recent spy photos reveal some design changes. The updated Slavia features a slimmer grille, new LED headlights, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. It retains the similar look to the current model from the side and rear with only slight modifications. The images also show a sunroof, LED taillights, halogen fog lamps, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheel.

The Skoda Slavia is expected to get a major upgrade with the addition of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). While Skoda has not officially announced it, rumours suggest that the new Slavia and Kushaq might include these advanced safety features. Additional possible features include front parking sensors, an electric parking brake, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Skoda Slavia is likely to keep its existing engines: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.0-litre engine provides 113 bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre engine delivers 148 bhp and 250Nm. It will also continue to offer three transmission choices: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The Skoda Slavia comes equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen for entertainment. Other features include cruise control, touch operated automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats.

Recently, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has hit a big milestone at its modern car and engine factory in Chakan, near Pune. Since 2009, the plant has made nearly 15 lakh vehicles, starting with the Skoda Fabia. Over the years, the factory has built many models, including the Volkswagen Vento and Polo, the Skoda Fabia and Rapid, and newer cars like the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, and the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, which are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. This milestone shows the company's dedication to making top-quality cars in India for both local and international markets.