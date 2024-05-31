Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted in Testing – Here's What's Coming

Skoda Slavia |

Skoda Slavia has seen impressive success over its two years in the Indian market. It was Skoda's second vehicle after the Kushaq to use the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0-IN platform. Designed to compete with the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Slavia quickly made its mark. Now, Skoda is preparing for the Slavia’s first mid-life facelift, confirmed by recent sightings of a test mule in action.

The upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted with heavy camouflage, revealing some new design details. The updated model shows C-shaped taillamps and a redesigned rear bumper. Up front, the sedan is expected to get a few cosmetic updates like a slightly tweaked grille, bumper, and headlamps. The side profile is likely to stay mostly the same.

There will be no changes to the car's size. The updated Slavia will continue to be one of the largest in its segment. The current version is 4541mm long, 1752mm wide, and 1507mm high, with a wheelbase of 2651mm and a ground clearance of 179mm.

The new Skoda Slavia facelift will continue to offer the existing engine choices. Under the hood, it will feature the 1.0L, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine and the 1.5L, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The 1.0L engine delivers a claimed power of 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5L engine produces 150bhp and 250Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option of both manual and automatic transmissions, including a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

Skoda is set to elevate the new Slavia facelift with cutting-edge features aimed at outpacing its rivals. The updated sedan is expected to include Level 2 ADAS technology, a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, and a panoramic sunroof.

The interior will retain its stylish dual-tone theme while offering a range of modern amenities. These will include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, leatherette upholstery, and a wireless charger. Safety and convenience features such as six airbags, ESC, a tire pressure monitor, and an electronic differential system will also be present.