MG India and HPCL Join Forces to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure

MG Motor India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. are partnering to expand India's EV charging network. They plan to install 50kW and 60kW DC Fast Chargers at selected highway and urban locations. This collaboration aims to make owning an electric vehicle more convenient by providing more accessible charging options.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, stated, “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem. As an early mover in the EV space, MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem. Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling & battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability of electric vehicles. Our partnership with HPCL is yet another step to expanding the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs. HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions.”

MG ZS EV |

Shri Rajdip Ghosh, Chief General Manager, Highway Retailing, HPCL, mentioned, “HPCL has a nationwide network of 22000+ Fuel Stations and is committed to a sustainable future by providing green fuel to the customers. Furthermore, HPCL aims to install 5000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024. Through this partnership with MG Motor India, HPCL shall leverage the vehicle base of MG to increase the utilization of its chargers installed across India. HPCL will analyze charger usage to improve customer experience and strategic expansion in EV Charging infrastructure at places. This synergy will help in the growth of the EVs in the coming days.”

In the EV space, MG Motors focused on developing a ecosystem with extensive access to EV chargers even before launching its second car, India’s fully electric SUV – the MG ZS EV. Alongside its products, MG Motors has established a 6-way charging infrastructure over 15,000 charging touch-points nationwide. These include public and home chargers, developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners like Tata Power, Delta Electronics, and Fortum.