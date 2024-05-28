Maruti Suzuki Celebrates Milestone with Opening of 5,000th Service Touchpoint in India

NEXA Service |

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the opening of its 5,000th service touchpoint in the country. This new service center, located in Gurugram, Haryana, was inaugurated by Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki. The expansion of the service network reflects the company's commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable car ownership experience for its customers. Maruti Suzuki's service network now spans across 2,500 cities in India, ensuring wide accessibility and convenience for car owners.

Commemorating the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed in a ‘Customer First’ approach, and it has been our endeavor to provide our valued customers with convenience and delightful car ownership experience. One of the ways to achieve this is to reach as close as possible to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby, whether they are navigating city streets or venturing into remote areas.”

He added, “Going forward, as we aim to increase our sales, a strong network of sales and service will be essential. In line with this, we will continue to add more service touchpoints in the coming years. Notably, in the financial year 2023-24, we added 400 service touchpoints, making it the highest-ever addition in any financial year. Many of these new service touchpoints are located in the non-urban markets. Through our vast service network, we have been able to service a record 25 million vehicles in the last financial year.”

Maruti Suzuki continued to be the top-selling car brand in April, with over 1.38 lakh vehicles sold. This marks a 0.5% increase from the 1.37 lakh units sold during the same period last year. Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra followed Maruti Suzuki on the sales chart. As we await the sales figures for May, it will be interesting to see if Maruti Suzuki can hold onto its leading position.

Maruti Suzuki Swift has recently been launched in India. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).