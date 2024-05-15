Feature Rich 'Fronx': Maruti Suzuki's New Car Launched At ₹7.51 Lakh

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 15, 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new element to the Mini-Suv Race with the New 'Fronx'.
The 5-seater car is equppied with all 3-point seat belts and side and curtain airbags.
The car comes with a standard infotainment system. The car has an automatic and manual transmission.
With a 1197 cc & 998 cc engine, the car can run on petrol and CNG. In addition, the vehicle comes in 10 colours.
This Maruti car can give a mileage of 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl.
Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet are some of the cars, that Fronx will take on.
The New Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available at the starting price of Rs 7.52 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!