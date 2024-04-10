 Jeep Teases Arrival of Compass Night Eagle Edition, Indian Launch Imminent
The Jeep Compass Night Eagle was first introduced in India back in July 2020, but it was available only until 2023.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Jeep Compass |

Jeep India has given a sneak peek of the Compass Night Eagle, suggesting that this special edition is on its way to the country soon. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle was first introduced in India back in July 2020, but it was available only until 2023. While Jeep hasn’t announced the exact launch date for the new Compass Night Eagle yet, there’s a chance we will see it hit the Indian roads again in the next few weeks.

The teaser of the upcoming Jeep Compass Night Eagle reveals some key details about the vehicle’s design. It appears that the new model will feature gloss black accents on the front grille, consistent with the predecessor. Additionally, the roof and 18-inch alloy wheels are expected to sport a gloss black finish.

Inside, the Compass Night Eagle is likely to boast an all-black interior with black leather seats. Positioned between the Longitude and Limited variants in the lineup, the Night Eagle is anticipated to offer a range of features, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speaker sound system, and wireless phone charging.

The upcoming Jeep Compass Night Eagle is expected to come equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine, paired with a front-wheel drive system. This engine is capable of delivering an impressive 168bhp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. For transmission, buyers can likely choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission. With its robust engine and versatile transmission options, the Compass Night Eagle promises to offer a thrilling driving experience to enthusiasts. Stay tuned for further updates as Jeep gears up for the launch of this exciting variant.

When it comes to pricing, the forthcoming Jeep Compass Night Eagle is anticipated to come with a premium price tag compared to the Longitude (O) variants, which are currently priced between Rs 24.70 lakh and Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Once it hits the market, it will compete against formidable rivals such as the Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai Tucson.

