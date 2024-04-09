Jeep Meridian Offers Massive Up to Rs 2.80 Lakh Discount This Month!

Jeep Meridian |

Jeep is rolling out enticing offers on its entire lineup for the month of April 2024. Potential buyers can now take advantage of attractive benefits when purchasing a new Jeep SUV.

This month, Jeep is extending attractive benefits worth up to Rs 2.80 lakh on the Jeep Meridian. These benefits encompass various incentives such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate offers, a 3-year free maintenance package, and 2 years of extended warranty. The Jeep Meridian is equipped with the brand’s reliable 170bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine and is currently priced between Rs 33.60 lakh to Rs 36.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

This April 2024, company’s introductory model in India, Jeep Compass, comes with enticing benefits of up to Rs 1.55 lakh. These benefits, similar to those offered on the Meridian, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate offers, 3-year free maintenance package, and 2 years of extended warranty. Competing with the likes of the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700, the Jeep Compass is priced between Rs 20.69 lakh to Rs 30.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass |

This month, Jeep's premier offering in India, the Grand Cherokee SUV, comes with substantial benefits of up to Rs 11.85 lakh. As a result, the starting prices for the Grand Cherokee now begin at Rs 68.50 lakh. Additionally, some dealerships may also be offering deals on the iconic Jeep Wrangler off-roader, particularly with the imminent launch of a facelifted version.

Jeep Wrangler |

In another news, Jeep India is said to developing a brand new compact SUV, positioned below the mid-sized Compass SUV. This upcoming SUV will compete with popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate in its segment. It is expected to be built on Stellantis CMP platform, which is also used for the Citroen C3 Aircorss.

The report suggests that Jeep might join forces with Citroen to enter the compact SUV segment. By utilizing the heavily localized CMP (Common Modular Platform), Jeep aims to offer competitive pricing. This platform is cost-effective, spacious, and flexible enough to support 5 and 7-seater configurations. While the platform will be shared with Citroen, Jeep plans to introduce a completely new design for their SUV.