Jeep Meridian Facelift Spotted Testing in India: ADAS and New Design Revealed

Jeep Meridian | Spy Image Courtesy: MotorOctane

The Jeep Meridian is set for a mid-cycle update later this year, and recently spotted a camouflaged test mule on the roads, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming changes. While the SUV will retain its current mechanical setup, it is expected to receive subtle cosmetic tweaks and new features.

Recent spy shots have unveiled notable design and interior updates for the Jeep Meridian. The facelifted model is expected to be priced higher than the current version, which ranges from Rs 33.60 lakh to Rs 39.66 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the updated Meridian will continue to compete with the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Toyota Fortuner.

First impressions suggest that the Jeep Meridian won't undergo major cosmetic changes. Perhaps only minor adjustments to the grille are expected, while the bumper may feature a new design with silver accents around the fog lamp housing. However, a noticeable addition is the new ADAS radar module within the central air intake. Jeep typically doesn't completely overhaul the design of its SUVs during mid-lifecycle updates, as seen with the Wrangler and Compass. So, this aligns with what we might anticipate for the Meridian.

Besides potential updates to the seat upholstery, not much change is expected inside the Meridian SUV. However, Jeep might enhance the standard equipment, taking cues from the Night Eagle edition of the Compass. This could involve adding features like a dashcam and rear window blinds. Additionally, the model is likely to offer a suite of features including wireless phone charging, a digital driver's display, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, a raised centre console, a 9-speaker Alpine-tuned audio system, a revamped aircon panel, connected car technology, a multifunctional steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.

The updated Jeep Meridian will keep its current mechanical setup, featuring the same 2-litre diesel engine with options for a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. This engine delivers 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The four-wheel drive (4WD) system will remain exclusive to the higher-end automatic variants, just like the current model.