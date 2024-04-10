Jeep Launches Compass Night Eagle Edition in India, Priced at Rs 25.39 Lakh

Jeep Compass Night Eagle |

Jeep has launched the special edition of its Compass SUV in India – the Night Eagle. Jeep Compass Night Eagle is priced at Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom), this SUV is making a comeback being absent from the market almost a year. It comes in three colors: Black, White and Red, each with a sleek black roof for a bold contrast.

Jeep has launched the new Compass Night Eagle model, showcasing sleek-gloss black details on its front grille, grille rings, daylight openings, and door handles. The vehicle also comes with glossy black roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the theme continues with the all-black interior of the new Compass Night Eagle, featuring black leather seats. The updated SUV comes packed with a range of standard features, including front and rear dash cameras, a rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights, and an air purifier. Positioned between the Longitude and Limited variants in the lineup, the SUV boasts a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, and wireless phone charging.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle - Interior |

Powering the Compass Night Eagle is a 2.0-litre MultiJet turbo-diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. With this setup, the engine delivers an impressive output of 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, stated, “The all-new Jeep Compass Night Eagle elevates the Jeep Compass portfolio and offers a distinct elegance of discerning tastes of Indian customers. The Jeep Compass is on the top of the bucket list for any person considering an SUV, and the Compass Night Eagle offers that class and premium features that eludes value. We're excited for customers to experience the sophistication and thrill of driving this remarkable SUV."