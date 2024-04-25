Jeep Unveils 2024 Wrangler Unlimited & Rubicon: Rs 67.65 Lakh Starting Price

Jeep Wrangler |

Jeep has launched the new Wrangler in India after its global debut last year. The SUV comes in two versions: Unlimited and Rubicon. It has the same engine choices as before. The starting price for the Unlimited is Rs 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Rubicon costs Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Jeep Wrangler has some new features and looks different. Wrangler is currently offered as a locally assembled CKD import in India. You can book the 2024 Wrangler at a Jeep store or online. Deliveries start in mid-May 2024.

The new Jeep Wrangler looks tougher than the old one because it has a different front and sits higher off the ground. The round headlights make the updated Wrangler look old-fashioned yet new. Its grille, which has seven lines and is black, also makes it look modern. In India, you can buy the new Wrangler with either a hard or soft roof and a windshield made of Gorilla glass. You can also choose between 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The new Jeep Wrangler keeps the same powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine as the old one. It can produce up to 267bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. Jeep's Selec-Trac full-time AWD system sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a low-range transfer case. There are different driving modes to choose from. However, unlike in other countries, the version sold in India doesn't have hybrid or electric options.

Inside, the Wrangler sticks with its all-black design. One of the main things you'll notice is the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. They've also added new buttons and controls for the air conditioning. You'll find features like voice recognition, a spot to charge your phone without wires, front seats that can move in 12 different ways, a digital screen for the driver, and safety tech like adaptive cruise control and a system to help you avoid forward collisions. Safety-wise, there are six airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), and a reverse parking camera with a park assist system. Jeep's 'U Connect' system adds more connected car features.

In India, the main competition for this SUV is the Land Rover Defender 110. It starts at Rs 97 lakh before taxes.