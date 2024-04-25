Jeep, Citroen to Raise Prices in India from April 30

Citroen C3 - Blue Edition |

Stellantis India, formed after the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has announced a slight increase in prices for all Citroen models and certain Jeep SUVs. Effective April 30, 2024, prices will rise by 0.5 per cent, ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 17,000.

Stellantis cited higher input costs and operational expenses as the reasons behind the hike. In an official statement, the company explained that the adjustment reflects current economic conditions and allows them to maintain their commitment to delivering innovative vehicles while ensuring sustainability and competitiveness.

Currently, Citroen India offers the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross in its lineup. The C3 Aircross, introduced by Citroen in September 2023, is one of the newer models. It is powered by a 1.2-liter Gen3 turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

In 2024, Citroen aims to introduce the Basalt SUV-coupe. Derived from the C3 Aircross, the Basalt will mark Citroen's fourth vehicle under the C-Cubed program. While the exterior design was unveiled in March 2024, details about the Basalt's interior are still pending. Mechanically, it is anticipated to feature the same 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine found in the C3 Aircross.

Meanwhile, Jeep sells the Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler models in India. With its debut in the country, the refreshed Wrangler will expand the Jeep lineup. Globally revealed approximately a year ago, the updated Jeep Wrangler will come to our market with a revamped look and new features. Positioned as Jeep's second most expensive offering, it will be priced below the Jeep Grand Cherokee.