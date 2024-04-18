Citroen Unveils Teaser of New C3 Aircross Ahead of Worldwide Premiere on April 18

Citroen C3 Aircross |

Get ready for the global debut of the brand new Citroen C3 Aircross on April 18, 2024. A sneak peek video has been released, giving us some cool insights into its design.

From what we have seen, the car will have square-shaped headlights with LED daytime running lights shaped like the letter C, a fresh emblem, and two-tone colors. The new Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be bigger than the current model and will ride on the Smart Car platform used for the India version, It’s also getting updated bumpers and a sharper-looking tail-gate.

Inside, the car might have two screens and some handy compartments for storing stuff. There is a chance it will be packed with lots of cool tech too. The latest version of this car will be in 7-seater configuration.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is coming out as an electric vehicle first. It’ll have the eC3 badge on it. It’s likely to have the same power system as the eC3 hatchback. Citroen might give it a 44kWh battery, which could make it go farther on one charge. Later on, C3 Aircross might also have a regular engine option.

For Indian customers, there is still a bit waiting before Citroen introduces an update for the C3 Aircross. This car hit the Indian roads in September 2023. It comes with a 1.2-litre Gen3 turbo-petrol engine and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Talking about the price, it ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.27 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price range, it compares with cars like the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Recently, Citroen India has unveiled its premium model: an SUV coupe featuring the stylish Basalt Vision concept. Speculations suggest that the Basalt Vision closely resembles the final production SUV, drawing inspiration from the popular C3 lineup recognized in India. This marks the arrival of Citroen’s second SUV diverges from Citroen’s typical naming convention for the C3 series, the company has confirmed its retention for the production model.

The resemblance between Citroen Basalt Vision and Citroen’s compact SUV, the C3 Aircross, particularly from the front, is striking. This similarity arises because both vehicles share the same Smart Car chassis.