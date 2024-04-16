2024 Jeep Meridian Facelift Unveiled with Teaser Release

Jeep Meridian (File Photo) |

The Jeep Meridian first came out in India in May 2022. Now, as it gets closer to two years old, the American SUV maker plans to refresh it by the end of 2024. We don't know all the details about the new 2024 Jeep Meridian yet, but it's expected to have some small changes inside and outside. The updated SUV might have slightly different front and back bumpers, changed headlights, and a few other small tweaks.

Even though the Meridian is already packed with features, it might get some more, like an air purifier and front and rear dash-cam. These extras could be similar to what's available with the Compass Night Eagle Edition. But don't worry, the important stuff like the 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a big digital instrument cluster, power front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are likely to stay the same from before the facelift.

Just like the one you can get now, the upcoming 2024 Jeep Meridian with its facelift is probably going to stay the same size. That means it should measure 4,769mm long, 1,859mm wide, and 1,682mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,794mm. When you compare it to the Compass, the Meridian will still be longer by 364mm, wider by 41mm, and taller by 48mm. Its wheelbase will also be longer by 146mm.

The new Meridian is likely to keep the same engine as the one it has now: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder MultiJet turbo-diesel. This engine can give you 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque at its peak. You'll probably still have the choice between a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. If you go for the automatic, you might also get the option for a 4WD setup. But if you prefer the 4X2 drivetrain, you can pick either manual or automatic transmission.

The updated 2024 Jeep Meridian might cost a bit more than the one you can buy now. Right now, it’s priced between Rs 33.60 lakh to Rs 39.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift version could see a slight bump in price.