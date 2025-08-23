 Adani Logistics Park Inaugurated By Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan In Kalamassery
Adani Logistics Park Inaugurated By Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan In Kalamassery

The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kochi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Saturday announced the groundbreaking of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery industrial region here, which was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Spanning 70 acres, the project is part of the ‘Invest in Kerala’ programme with an investment of over Rs 600 crore. The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

The Park is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem, according to the company.

“The Kalamassery Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in APSEZ’s transformation from a ports-focused enterprise into a fully integrated transport and logistics business. As one of our largest effort in this direction, the Park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing and regional growth,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

“We remain committed to building world-class infrastructure that advances sustainability, connectivity, and national progress,” he mentioned. The landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Strategically located in Kochi -- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.

“The Kalamassery Logistics Park reflects APSEZ’s vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure that drives trade, empowers communities, and connects markets. More than a logistics hub, it is a catalyst for inclusive growth and regional transformation,” said State Law, Industries and Coir Minister, P. Rajeeve.

As APSEZ’s first logistics park in Kochi, it will offer a seamless, end-to-end digital experience from gate entry to invoicing ensuring zero-touch operations for enhanced customer convenience, operational transparency, and real-time visibility across the supply chain, he added. Adani Ports, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India, representing 28 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

