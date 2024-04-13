Jeep Wrangler Facelift Set to Debut: Launch Date Confirmed for April 22

Jeep Wrangler |

The Jeep Wrangler facelift is arriving on April 22, 2024. Introduced globally about a year ago, this refreshed version of the Wrangler is finally making its way to India with a renewed design and updated features.

In the new Jeep Wrangler facelift, notice some sleek updates. The grille goes all-black now, featuring the classic seven-slat design, but slimmer than ever. Globally, you'll find a wide range of alloy wheel designs, from 17 to 20 inches, with tyre sizes going up to a massive 35 inches. And when it comes to roofs, the options are endless: choose from the standard soft top, a sleek body-coloured hard top, a rugged black hard top, a combo of hard and soft top, a Sunrider top for those front-seat views, or go to the dual-door group with half doors.

The star of the show in the new Wrangler facelift is its upgraded 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, now a standard feature across all variants. Powered by Jeep's Uconnect 5 system, it brings a range of connected features to the SUV, including the Trails Offroad guide with 62 popular off-road trails. Inside, you'll notice the AC vents have been moved under the infotainment screen, while the overall cabin layout remains mostly the same. Plus, there are new 12-way power adjustable front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a modern semi-digital instrument cluster to enhance the driving experience.

In India, the current Jeep Wrangler offers a robust performance with its 270bhp, 400Nm, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Plus, it comes with Jeep's Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system as standard, ensuring impressive off-road prowess. As the Wrangler facelift approaches, it's expected that this formidable powertrain setup will continue to be the only option available for Indian customers.

Presently, the Jeep Wrangler comes in two variants: Unlimited and Rubicon, priced at Rs 62.65 lakh and Rs 66.65 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Although it stands without a direct rival, it does contend with competition from the Land Rover Defender.

Recently, Jeep has launched the special edition of its Compass SUV in India – the Night Eagle. Jeep Compass Night Eagle is priced at Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom), this SUV is making a comeback being absent from the market almost a year. It comes in three colors: Black, White and Red, each with a sleek black roof for a bold contrast.

Powering the Compass Night Eagle is a 2.0-litre MultiJet turbo-diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. With this setup, the engine delivers an impressive output of 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.