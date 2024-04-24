Honda Amaze Receives 2-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

Honda Amaze - Crash Test |

The Honda Amaze recently underwent crash testing by the Global NCAP, and the results are now available. This compact sedan, measuring less than 4 meters in length, received a two-star rating for adult occupant through more rigorous testing procedures, highlight significant safety concerns and raise doubts about the sedan’s safety features.

As India moves towards implementing its own Bharat NCAP safety assessment system, the Honda Amaze is among the final vehicles to be tested under Global NCAP’s Safer Cars for India initiative.

In 2019, the Honda Amaze underwent testing with less strict criteria and achieved respectable results, scoring four stars for adult protection and one star for child safety. However, with the introduction of stricter regulations, its ratings have decreased to two stars for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

The latest assessments reveal that the Honda Amaze faced challenges in meeting crucial safety standards, leading to its reduced ratings. According to the GNCAP report, ‘child protection showed head contact in the frontal impact for both dummies, high loadings in the chest and neck of the three-year-old child and ejection risk in the 1.5-year-old dummies.’ Specifically, the absence of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions and insufficient child restraint equipment were highlighted as key factors contributing to the zero-star child protection.

“The South Africa spec 2nd Generation Amaze has already been tested as 4 star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of 5-star level. However, mainly due to the requirement of certain equipment like Electronic Stability Control and Side Curtain Airbags, it resulted in a lower rating. At Honda, our unwavering commitment to safety is evident in the meticulous engineering of our products, integrating advanced active and passive safety technologies across our entire model range. We are dedicated to continuously working to enhance our vehicles on all parameters of Safety and improve them further at model change timing.”, Honda commented in an official statement.

The Amaze is priced between Rs 7.93 lakh and Rs 9.86 lakh, excluding showroom costs. When it comes to safety features, the sedan includes dual frontal airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rear parking sensors, a rear multi-view camera, ABS with EBD, and a high-speed alert. In the market, it faces competition from models like the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.