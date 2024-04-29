Get Discounts Up to Rs 2 Lakh on Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge |

Volvo is giving big discounts on its C40 Recharge cars made in 2023. You can save up to Rs 2 lakh, bringing the price down to just Rs 60.95 lakh. This offer will be applicable till stock lasts. Earlier, in February 2024, Volvo had offered a discount of Rs 1 lakh on these cars. When it first came out, the Volvo C40 Recharge cost Rs 61.25 lakh. But later, in October 2023, Volvo raised the price to Rs 62.95 lakh.

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes with some cool features. It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit. You'll also enjoy a Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it's got Level 3 ADAS features. Plus, there's an auto one-pedal drive system that can check out traffic conditions.

The Volvo C40 Recharge has a big 78 kWh battery. It can go up to 530 kilometers on one charge, according to WLTP standards. In India, Volvo sells the C40 Recharge with two motors and all-wheel drive. These motors together produce 403 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, and its top speed is 180 kmph. When you need to charge it up fast, the C40 Recharge can handle up to 150 kW. This means it can go from 10 to 80 percent charged in just 37 minutes.

Volvo XC40 Recharge |

Recently, Volvo introduces the latest Single-Motor variant of the XC40 Recharge in the Indian market. Named the XC40 Recharge Plus (E60), it comes with a price tag of Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Volvo XC40 Recharge already comes in a dual-motor, AWD Ultimate version priced at Rs. 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Volvo XC40 E60 features a single motor positioned on the rear axle, delivering 238bhp and 420Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The electric SUV is equipped with a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing an estimated range of 475 kilometre.