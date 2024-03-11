Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India At Rs 1.89 Lakh

Ather 450 Apex |

Ather Energy has started delivering its new electric scooter, the 450 Apex, this month. Bookings for the 450 Apex started on January 6, 2024, the same day the EV maker officially launched the model in the country. Ather 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the most expensive electric scooter from Ather in India.

Ather states that the 450 Apex is a limited-edition model, meaning its production will be based on demand. The brand's most recent flagship scooter is scheduled for production until October 2024.

The Ather 450 Apex has the same 3.7kWh battery as the 450X, but its electric motor is more powerful at 7kW (9.3bhp). It can go upto 157 kilometers on a single charge, thanks to a new ‘Magic Twist’ system and improved regenerative braking.

The 450 Apex has a super speedy mode called Wrap Plus, making it accelerate even faster than the regular Wrap mode. It also has other modes like Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport. In Wrap Plus, it claims to go from 0 to 40 km/hour in just 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 100 km/hour. In comparison, the 450X takes 3.3 seconds to go from 0 to 40 km/hour and has a top speed of 90 km/hour.

The Ather 450 Apex comes with a cool 7.0-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connection, built-in navigation, park assist, hill hold, auto indicator cut-off, and all LED lights. It looks like the regular 450X but is available in a special Indium Blue color with Bright Orange details on the wheels, emblems, and frame.

In India, it competes with the other electric scooters like the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and Simple One. The electric vehicle company from Bengaluru is getting ready to release a new scooter called the Rizta on April 6. This one is designed to be bigger and more suitable for families.