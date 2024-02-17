Ola Electric Slashes S1 Models Scooter Prices Up To ₹25,000 For February; Check Revised Rates

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | February 17, 2024
IPO-bound Ola Electric has reduced battery scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000 for February.
The updated prices will be effective only in the month of February, the company stated.
The Ola S1 X+ now comes with a reduced price tag of Rs 84,999, down from its previous Rs 1.09 lakh.
The Ola S1 Pro, previously priced at Rs 1.48 lakh, now carries a reduced price of Rs 1.30 lakh.
Additionally, the Ola S1 Air had a price cut from Rs 1.19 lakh to Rs 1.05 lakh.
Recently, Ola Electric became the first Indian two-wheeler company to obtain a Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certificate under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
